Fifth Third Bancorp Has $87,000 Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in VMware were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 4.8% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.0% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 28.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. TheStreet lowered VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $114.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.48 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.23.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

