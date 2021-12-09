Fifth Third Bancorp Makes New Investment in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Avangrid by 25.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter worth $1,029,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter worth $324,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Avangrid by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 16,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

