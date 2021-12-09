Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 157 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 112.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.4% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,238,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,661,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 22.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.8% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

WRB opened at $79.90 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $84.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average of $76.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.34%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

