Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 417 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Lamb Weston by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Lamb Weston by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 221,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Shares of LW opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 53.71%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

