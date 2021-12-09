FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CEO Sells $2,597,603.40 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 84,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,597,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Catherine Eva Spear also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $116,076.60.

On Monday, November 15th, Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $3,053,867.40.

On Monday, September 20th, Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00.

Shares of FIGS opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.42. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,170,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,974,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,010,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIGS shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

