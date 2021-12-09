Financial Contrast: Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) and EQT (NYSE:EQT)

Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) and EQT (NYSE:EQT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Carbon Energy alerts:

Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Carbon Energy and EQT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A EQT 0 0 15 0 3.00

EQT has a consensus target price of $26.77, suggesting a potential upside of 27.65%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carbon Energy and EQT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A EQT $3.06 billion 2.59 -$967.17 million ($8.82) -2.38

Carbon Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EQT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of EQT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Energy and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43% EQT -28.97% 1.60% 0.72%

Summary

EQT beats Carbon Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carbon Energy Company Profile

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.