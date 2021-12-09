Financial Review: OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) vs. Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Carver Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial 27.87% 7.32% 0.95% Carver Bancorp -13.69% -14.36% -0.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Carver Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial $453.53 million 2.76 $63.31 million $1.95 10.79 Carver Bancorp $26.50 million 1.69 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for OceanFirst Financial and Carver Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial 0 1 5 1 3.00 Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus price target of $24.64, suggesting a potential upside of 17.12%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Carver Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Carver Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania. The company is headquartered in Red Bank, NJ.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

