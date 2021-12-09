Financial Survey: OptimumBank (OPHC) and Its Rivals

OptimumBank (NASDAQ: OPHC) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare OptimumBank to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of OptimumBank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OptimumBank and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $7.00 million -$780,000.00 7.48 OptimumBank Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.21

OptimumBank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

OptimumBank has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank’s peers have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank 20.65% 8.19% 0.74% OptimumBank Competitors 27.45% 11.90% 1.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OptimumBank and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimumBank Competitors 1578 7412 6674 357 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 7.40%. Given OptimumBank’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OptimumBank has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

OptimumBank peers beat OptimumBank on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks. The company was founded on March 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

