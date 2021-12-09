First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $732.10 Million

Analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to report sales of $732.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $736.40 million and the lowest is $727.31 million. First Horizon posted sales of $810.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FHN. UBS Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. 3,820,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,198,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in First Horizon by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 115,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

