First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$18.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$19.50. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FR. National Bankshares boosted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.25 price target on First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.38.

TSE:FR opened at C$14.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.02. The company has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$13.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.75.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$156.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,007,000. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at C$583,100. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,742.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

