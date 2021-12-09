First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$18.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$19.50. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FR. National Bankshares boosted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.25 price target on First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.38.
TSE:FR opened at C$14.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.02. The company has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$13.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.75.
In related news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,007,000. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at C$583,100. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,742.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
Featured Article: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.