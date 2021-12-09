First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Holdings Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,410 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,233,000 after buying an additional 1,286,070 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 187.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,146,000 after buying an additional 983,528 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $104,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,834,000 after buying an additional 297,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,340,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.33.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $213.12 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $128.60 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.79.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

