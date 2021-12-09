First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) versus HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Head to Head Contrast

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HSBC has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Seacoast Bancorp and HSBC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HSBC 1 7 7 0 2.40

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and HSBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Seacoast Bancorp $17.90 million 3.35 $1.08 million N/A N/A HSBC $50.43 billion 2.35 $5.23 billion $2.80 10.38

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of HSBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and HSBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Seacoast Bancorp 11.68% 3.54% 0.45% HSBC 23.08% 5.51% 0.38%

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services, as well as commercial cards, and international trade and receivables finance services; and foreign exchange products, and capital raising and advisory services to small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment is involved in the provision of financing, advisory, and transaction services, including credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services, as well as principal investment activities to government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. The Global Private Banking segment provides a range of services to high net worth individuals and families with complex and international needs. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

