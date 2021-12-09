First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QCLN)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 7,322 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,705% compared to the average daily volume of 261 call options.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund stock opened at $73.82 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,055,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 974,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 11.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 804,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,358,000 after purchasing an additional 83,794 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,036,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 14.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 313,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,648,000 after acquiring an additional 40,681 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

