First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.28. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,811. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53.

