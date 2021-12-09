First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Trading Up 0.7%

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.84 and last traded at $41.71. Approximately 757,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,015,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 51,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,565,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,384,000 after purchasing an additional 57,858 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 576,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,607,000 after purchasing an additional 92,869 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 778,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the period.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

