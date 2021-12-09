Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 55,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 517,611 shares.The stock last traded at $41.68 and had previously closed at $41.35.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David R. King sold 42,886 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $1,870,687.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 30,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,526 shares of company stock worth $4,422,533.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth about $600,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth about $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth about $1,102,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth about $11,860,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

