Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Given a C$3.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) received a C$3.25 price objective from equities researchers at National Bankshares in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

CVE FOM traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, reaching C$2.40. The company had a trading volume of 183,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,746. The firm has a market cap of C$568.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Foran Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.54 and a 1-year high of C$3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.45.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

