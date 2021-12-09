Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Now Covered by National Bank Financial

Equities researchers at National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Foran Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of OTC FMCXF opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98. Foran Mining has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.42.

Foran Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The firm focuses on the copper-zinc in the Hanson Lake Camp of east-central Saskatchewan. Its flagship asset The McIlvenna Bay Project, located within the Hanson Lake District, is part of VMS belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran’s ground in eastern Saskatchewan.

