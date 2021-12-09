ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.960-$-0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.50 million-$176.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.13 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.120 EPS.

Shares of FORG stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,961. ForgeRock has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $48.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.25.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FORG has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.44.

In other news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $674,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.