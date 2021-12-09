Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Fortive makes up about 1.3% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Fortive worth $39,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fortive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Fortive by 5.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Fortive by 24.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 67,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 15.8% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTV stock opened at $75.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.73.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.