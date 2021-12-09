Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.12% of Forward Air worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,159,000 after acquiring an additional 130,768 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,612,000 after acquiring an additional 91,454 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 967,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after acquiring an additional 57,084 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $5,000,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 51,959 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $109.90 on Thursday. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $70.93 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

