FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Trading 1% Higher

FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 213,175 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 157,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$106.13 million and a P/E ratio of -29.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 65.49, a current ratio of 68.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FPX Nickel Company Profile (CVE:FPX)

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Decar Project covering an area of approximately 245 square kilometers located in central British Columbia.

