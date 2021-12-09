Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

FRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Aegis upped their price target on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Franchise Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Franchise Group stock opened at $54.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average is $37.84. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $54.83.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

