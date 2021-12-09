Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 870 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $123.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.80. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $110.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

