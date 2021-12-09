Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys 2,399 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,819 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $25,183,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,904,896 shares of company stock worth $689,823,874 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $137.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.68 and its 200 day moving average is $143.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

