Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys 4,436 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 39,066 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. stock opened at $77.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.30. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 63.02%.

VFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. OTR Global downgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

