Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Cuts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 1.3% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $14,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 137,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,590,000 after purchasing an additional 79,373 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $1,260,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LH opened at $296.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.63. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $199.69 and a twelve month high of $309.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.15.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

