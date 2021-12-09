Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after buying an additional 1,685,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,199,000 after buying an additional 48,441 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Aflac by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,355,000 after buying an additional 345,304 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL opened at $56.73 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,140 shares of company stock worth $403,567. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

