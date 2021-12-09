Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

WM stock opened at $163.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

