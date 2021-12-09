Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $13.63 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Zoetis by 13.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Zoetis by 7.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $229.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.53. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $229.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

