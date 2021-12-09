Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 257 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after buying an additional 9,433,323 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after buying an additional 4,628,832 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after buying an additional 4,165,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $73.21 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $184.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 91.87%.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

