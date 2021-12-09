Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Hits New 52-Week High at $721.00

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 721 ($9.56) and last traded at GBX 717 ($9.51), with a volume of 127379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 708 ($9.39).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.27) target price on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of £3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 667.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 633.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

