Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s stock price dropped 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.21. Approximately 17,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,902,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

Get Freshworks alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $108,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,404,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,162,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,269,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.