Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

FNLPF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $17.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

