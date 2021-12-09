Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) VP Sells $27,500.00 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) VP Elaine Guidroz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Elaine Guidroz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 3rd, Elaine Guidroz sold 750 shares of Full House Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $6,937.50.
Shares of Full House Resorts stock traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,716. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.38. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $394.64 million, a P/E ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.82.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 2,012.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,641,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after buying an additional 1,563,926 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the second quarter worth $6,607,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 2,035.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 568,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the second quarter worth $4,494,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Full House Resorts by 156.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 305,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.
FLL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.
Full House Resorts Company Profile
Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.
