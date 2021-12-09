Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) VP Sells $27,500.00 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) VP Elaine Guidroz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Elaine Guidroz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Elaine Guidroz sold 750 shares of Full House Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $6,937.50.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,716. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.38. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $394.64 million, a P/E ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 2,012.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,641,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after buying an additional 1,563,926 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the second quarter worth $6,607,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 2,035.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 568,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the second quarter worth $4,494,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Full House Resorts by 156.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 305,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

FLL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

