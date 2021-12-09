Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 1,724 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 513,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 114.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth $389,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on BEPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

BEPC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.00. 11,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,785. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

