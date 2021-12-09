Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Cuts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up about 1.6% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $18,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROP traded down $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $470.35. 1,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.97. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.23 and a 12 month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

