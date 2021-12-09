Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $79.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,074. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.