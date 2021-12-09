Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 1,807 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.6% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $29,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $257.58. 41,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $258.63. The stock has a market cap of $173.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.20 and a 200 day moving average of $209.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

