Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 624 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.09. 13,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,316. The company has a market cap of $158.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $249.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.12 and its 200 day moving average is $223.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

