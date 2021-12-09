FUTURAX Price Tops $0.0000 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. FUTURAX has a market cap of $26,897.36 and approximately $42.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.39 or 0.00341570 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00010242 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001021 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $728.75 or 0.01460846 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

