FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Issued By William Blair

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fastenal in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stephens increased their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Fastenal stock opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average of $55.00. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Fastenal by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

