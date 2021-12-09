FY2021 EPS Estimates for Camden Property Trust Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $173.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $173.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

