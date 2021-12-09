FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Reduced by Analyst (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.54. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03. The company had revenue of C$3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.69 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

