FY2022 EPS Estimates for The AES Co. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of AES in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AES’s FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get AES alerts:

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

Shares of AES opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. AES has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in AES by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in AES by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.