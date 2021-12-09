FY2025 EPS Estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $11.37 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.54.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BTAI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $67.74.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

