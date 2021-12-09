Fyooz (FYZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $554,406.86

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $554,406.86 and $131,931.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fyooz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00043717 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.00225218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz (CRYPTO:FYZ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

