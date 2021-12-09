GameStop (NYSE:GME) Announces Earnings Results

GameStop (NYSE:GME) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87), RTT News reports. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GME opened at $173.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.89 and a beta of -2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GameStop stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GameStop were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $68.20.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

