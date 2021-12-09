Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $2.42

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.42, but opened at $2.54. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 92,442 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaotu Techedu currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.80.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a market cap of $627.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -1.20.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOTU. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,133,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,213,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at about $8,703,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at about $8,408,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at about $6,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.
Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GOTU)
Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.
