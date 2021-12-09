Gary Ingenito Sells 3,612 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CPRX opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $712.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.58.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,240,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,579 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 782,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 659,072 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,730,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 293,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
