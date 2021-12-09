Gary Ingenito Sells 3,612 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CPRX opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $712.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.58.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,240,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,579 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 782,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 659,072 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,730,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 293,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

